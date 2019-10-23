DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. -- Owensboro native Helen S. Wagner passed away peacefully Oct. 10th, 2019, at Wellmore of Daniel Island, South Carolina, after a recent late-stage cancer diagnosis. Helen was born April 9, 1936, to James A. and Dorothy Jane Turner Shuck.
She graduated from Owensboro High School and later from the University of Kentucky in 1958, where she was an active Kappa Delta sorority member. While attending UK, she met her husband-to-be Frank W. Wagner Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia. They married in Owensboro and moved to St. Louis, where she worked in the corporate offices of the Kroger Company. After a job transfer brought them to Louisville, Frank and Helen welcomed their daughter Elizabeth in 1962. They later moved back to Owensboro, where they had Frank III (Bo) in 1965. Frank and Helen owned a building company, building out Town and Country subdivision as started by her father, Jim Shuck. They also owned a real estate brokerage and developed Town and Country South near Burns Elementary and Middle Schools.
Frank and Helen were active in the Owensboro community and were driven to philanthropy, including efforts for her church home, Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, the new Library, Owensboro Health Park and the Owensboro Symphony. Helen was also a longtime member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Frank and Helen had a very special relationship, and it was rare to see one without the other. They were married for more than 51 years when Frank died suddenly in 2009. Helen subsequently moved to Daniel Island, South Carolina, and made many new friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Dr. Elizabeth W. Bozeman of Oswego, New York; her son, Frank W. "Bo" Wagner III of Marietta, Georgia; their spouses; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
It was Helen's specific request not to have a funeral or a memorial service. She is being cremated and having her ashes combined with her dear husband, Frank. In lieu of flowers or donations, please make a toast to Helen and Frank for a life well-lived.
