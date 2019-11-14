Helen Schwartz, 103, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on June 12, 1916, to the late Simon V. and Thecla Bidwell Mackey.
Helen was a homemaker and a World War II riveter (Rosie the Riveter). She was the oldest member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, recipient of the Sophia Award, former Eucharistic minister and member of Over 50's group and Women's Club. She held the key to the city of Owensboro, was a Kentucky Colonel and volunteered at the Help Office. Helen enjoyed playing cards, bunco, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 17, 1982, Henry Andrew Schwartz; her sons, Joseph Arthur Schwartz and Henry L. Schwartz; one brother; and two sisters.
Helen is survived by her children, Dorothy Lanham, Mike (Janet) Schwartz, Tommy (Sharleen) Schwartz and Sharon Kulka, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Schwartz. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Helen Schwartz at www.haleymcginnis.com.
