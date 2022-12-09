Helen Sue Kasey, 70, of Owensboro, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at her residence. She was a cook for Moonlight BBQ and a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church,.
Survivors: children, Donald (Penny) Kasey, Sabrina (Pablo) Calzada, and Chris (Renee) Kasey.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro.
Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro.
