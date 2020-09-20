Helen W. Aull, 76, of Owensboro, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at her home. Helen was born on April 7, 1944, to the late Phillip and Harriot Knot Wright. She worked at GE and retired after 34 years. Helen was a member of the Owensboro Quilters Guild, loved to read mystery novels and play puzzle games. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, William Aull; children Susan Wilson (Phillip), James Aull and Randy Dale Aull (Kathy); grandchildren Artis, William and Destiny Bunch and Jon, Becky, Cody and Jordyn Aull; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The services for Helen Aull will be private.
Memories and condolences for the family of Helen Aull may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
