LIVERMORE — Helen Willis, 93, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home in Livermore. Helen Elizabeth Beller was born June 26, 1928 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Lester Euwin and Augusta Atherton Beller and was married to Lester D. “Buck” Willis July 10, 1948. She retired as a receptionist from McLean County High School, was later a volunteer at Livermore School and was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. Helen was an excellent seamstress, making everything from wedding dresses to majorette uniforms. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Livermore Homemakers and the Livermore Women’s Club. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lester “Buck” Willis, who died March 22, 2015; by a brother, William Presley Beller; and by a sister, Ann Strong.
Survivors include a son, Forrest Eugene Willis (Kim) of Owensboro; three daughters, Linda McClure Clark (Ronnie) of Livermore, Mary Ann Robertson (Terry) of The Villages, Florida and Teresa Woodburn (Bennie) of Sacramento; eight grandchildren, Elaine Keplinger, Katie Kirk, Shaun Wilson, Elizabeth Daugherty (Arthur), Ross Woodburn (Tara), Scott Woodburn (Erin), Troy Woodburn, and Mary Williams (Rob); 15 great grandchildren; four brothers, Lester Beller (Mary Lois) of Owensboro, David Beller of Chicago, Frank Beller (Martha) of Owensboro and Jim Beller of Calhoun; and a sister, Mary Underwood (Glen) of Shepherdsville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Jesse Johnson and Jim White officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Helen’s family from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from
11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Helen’s services will be streamed live on at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Helen Willis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
