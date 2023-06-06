GREENVILLE — Helen Yvonne Evans, 84, of Greenville, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at her residence. She was a housewife and homemaker.

Survivors: daughter, Della Rose (Charles) Teddleton; sons, Floyd Evans, Ernest (Tana Lane) Evans, Gorden (Grace) Evans, Evan Evans, and Marvin (Kelly) Evans; and brother, Oscar (Martha) Higgs.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown.

Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.