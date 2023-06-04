Helen Yvonne Evans, 84, of Greenville, died on Friday, June 2, 2023 at her residence. She was a housewife and a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Della Rose Teddleton; five sons, Floyd Evans, Ernest Evans, Gorden Evans, Evan Evans and Marvin Evans; and a brother, Oscar Higgs.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown. There will be no visitation. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
