LEWISPORT — Helena Ruth Lawrence, 96, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was born January 15, 1926, in Louisville to the late Otis A. and Ruth E. Curl Singleton. Helena was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and was retired from American Olean Tile. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, embroidery, reading, and working word puzzles.
Helena was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Roy Lawrence, in 2001; a daughter, Edith Lynn Lawrence; siblings, Otis A. Singleton, Jr., Hayden C. Singleton, Kenneth Singleton, Juanita Vanaman, and Mildred Singleton; and her four-legged son, JJ.
Helena is survived by her daughters, Dianna Boutcher and Brenda Walling; grandchildren, Teresa Hubbard, Debra Brown, Stacy Cronin, Shelley Caldwell, Gina Masterson, Katina Hayden, and Philip Walling; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Anna E. Lane and Charles E. Singleton; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following at Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helena’s honor to a charity of choice.
