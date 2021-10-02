HARDINSBURG — Hella Ables, 90, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and retired as a cashier with Walmart.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn A.R. Ables.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy: American Heart Association.
