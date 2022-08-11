GREENVILLE — Henrietta Baize, 73, of Greenville died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home.
Survivors: daughter, Michelle Yarbrough; son, Dawayne (Polly) Yarbrough; and brothers, Ricky Baize (Diane Fentress), Mickey Baize, and Larry (Patty) Baize.
Service: Noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fisher Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Henrietta Baize by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented