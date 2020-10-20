CENTRAL CITY — Henrietta Lee Spears, 93, of Central City, died Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020, at 1:35 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville. She was born March 30, 1927, in Muhlenberg County. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at GE in Owensboro for many years before becoming a homemaker.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Harvey Spears; her parents, Henry Edmond and Mamie B. Lee; brothers, Jewel Lee and Wendell Lee; and a sister, Shirley Todd.
She is survived by her four children, son Bobby (Sherry) Spears, of Owensboro, daughter, Cheryl Spears, of Central City, son, Tommy (Marianne) Spears, of Greenville, and daughter, Marietta (Jesse) Combs, of Central City; her six grandchildren that she loved with all her heart, Christopher (Katie) Spears, of Lawrenceburg, Shelly (Greg) Fuller, of Lexington, South Carolina, Andrea (Andrew) Hawkins, of Owensboro, Robert Noel Spears, of Bowling Green, Raeanne Spears and Mason Martel, of Sedalia, Missouri, and Emily (Scott) Bandy, of Central City; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Spears, Robert Samuel Spears, Shelby Fuller, Nash Fuller, Kevin Fuller, Noell Fuller, Eden Fuller, and Gavin Hawkins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Old Bethel Cemetery in Greenville, conducted by Shelly Elizabeth Fuller, with burial to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral homes.com.
