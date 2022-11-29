MADISONVILLE — Henry Anderson Hilburn, 83, of Madisonville died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Hilburn was born July 19, 1939, in North Carolina. He was a retired construction manager for Nooter-Erikson and attended Powers Chapel General Baptist Church and was a life-long member of Local 40 Boilermakers. Mr. Hilburn loved to travel and watch old-time western movies. His favorite past times included telling stories, eating ice cream, and cutting up. He had a big and bold personality and a huge heart.
Mr. Hilburn was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Hilburn, and brother, Tommy Hilburn.
Survivors include his children, Troy Allen (Danita) Hilburn of Lewisburg, James Ray (Lori) Hilburn of Hanson, Henry B. (Kathy) Hilburn of Houston, Texas, Gina Kay Hilburn of Nashville, Tennessee, and Steven Scott Hilburn of Greenville; grandchildren, Tori Beth, Megan Paige, Brittany, Ashley Renee, Jamie Brooke, Brandon Chase, Cecelia, Korina, and Bradin; six great-grandchildren; brother, Lamar Hilburn; sister, Ann Godwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Kerry Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
