GREENVILLE -- Henry Barry Webster, 75, of Greenville, died peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020, at his residence in Greenville. He was born in Boonville, Indiana, on Dec. 23, 1944. He was a retired farmer and had worked in the oil field industry and coal mines. He was a member of Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Nell Coombs Webster; parents Vechel and Annie Willis Webster; granddaughter Angelica Webster; three brothers, Carl Webster, Harold Webster and R.W. Webster; and five sisters, Peggy Holman, Mamie Armstrong, Eva Mathis, Joan Webster and Betty Jean Webster.
Survivors are his sons, Todd (Sandy) Webster of Greenville and Mark Webster of Louisville; grandson Travis Webster of Greenville; sisters Shirley (Bill) Arnett and Madine Ray; and brother Randall (Sheila) Webster, all of Greenville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Terry Chaney officiating and Joe Glenn Mitchell assisting. Burial will be in Cave Springs Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home.
