Henry “Bubby” Martin Jewell Jr., 57, of Owensboro died Friday, March 11, 2022 with his family by his side while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on July 22, 1964 in Daviess County to the late Henry Martin Jewell, Sr. and Mary Paulette Hamilton Magan. Henry worked for Canteen as an Installation Coordinator and said it was the first job he ever had and loved. His last job was at Tyson where he retired from in 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, fishing, riding dirt bikes, taking rides in the country, hanging out with his dog, Cheer, and going to Lake Barkley with his wife and staying at the lodge. Bubby had a knack for building anything and took great pride in building a chicken house for his beloved chickens. And just to show that he was a man of many talents, he also enjoyed writing poetry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Danny Jewell, David Jewell, and Glenn Vanover.
Survivors include his wife, Lorrie Ward Jewell; children, Amber Jewell (Travis), Ryan Jewell, and Joshua Jewell (Mary Anne Murphy); five grandchildren, Kristan Jewell, Brooklyn Barnett, Alexis Barnett, Tristan Jewell, and Magnus Yonts; one great-grandchild, Legacy Barnett; three siblings, Lisa Jewell, Tim Jewell, and Angie Vanover; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church Cemetery in Reed. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented