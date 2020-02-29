Henry C. Higdon, 93, of Whitesville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 15, 1926, in St. Lawrence to the late James & Mary Ruth Higdon. He was retired from Glenmore and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Henry was a Navy veteran of World War II and enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Joe Higdon; his son, Kenny Higdon; and his siblings, Paul and Dennis Higdon and Marcelline Hagan.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Higdon (Evonne) of Philpot, Ronnie Higdon (Patty) of Owensboro and Glenn Higdon (Lou) of Whitesville; two daughters, Donna Beatty (Bill Westerfield) of Owensboro and Mary Roby (Joey) of Knottsville; nine grandchildren, Carol Cecil (Brian), Kara Higdon, Jeremy Higdon, Jason Higdon (Jessica), Mandy Coomes (Greg), Matthew Beatty (Heather), Jonathan Roby, Kacey Jo Roby and Alissa Higdon; 12 great-grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Jaycee, Allie, Ben, Hannah, Archer, Chloe, Emree, John Thomas, Ella and John; and sister Margaret Mary Ratliff.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with prayers at 5:30 p.m., and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made atwww.cecilfuneralhome.com.
