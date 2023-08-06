HORSE BRANCH — Henry Clay Stewart, 83, of Horse Branch, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born March 11, 1940 in Mt. Pleasant to the late Willard Stewart and Christeen Hayse Stewart. Henry enjoyed his chickens and trading pocket knives. It was common to see him walking in Horse Branch for exercise.
He is survived by two sons, Eddie Stewart and Donald Stewart; stepdaughter, Sharon Stewart; three grandchildren, Sevelle Stewart, Donald Stewart and Charles Stewart; nine siblings, Gene Stewart, Jessie Stewart, Terry Stewart Johnson, Phyllis Stewart Ashford, Jewel Simpson, David Stewar, Rossie Stewart, Michael (Patty) Stewart and Judele Stewart Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Henry Clay Stewart by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
