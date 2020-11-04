DRAKESBORO — Henry “Cotton” Earl Tatum, 82, of Drakesboro, died at 3:33 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Tatum was born Sept. 22, 1938, in Muhlenberg County. He was a coal miner at Gibraltar Coal Mines and a farmer. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of Central City Masonic Lodge and the Cattleman’s Association.
He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Tatum; brothers Walter Tatum and Bobby Tatum; and great-grandson Jacob Tatum.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna Brown Tatum of Drakesboro; sons Carlos (Lori) Tatum of Central City and Kevin (Crystal) Tatum of Greenville; grandchildren Jared (Johanna) Tatum, Preston Tatum, Lauren Jill (Daniel) Mercer and Christian Tatum; great-grandchildren Tate Mercer, Liv Mercer, Alex Tatum, James Tyler Wooley and Tabitha Marie Trenda; and sisters Annie Duvall, Hazel Duvall, Linda (Jerry) Morphew and Pat Jernigan (Phil Hamilton).
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
