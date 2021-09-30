FORDSVILLE — Henry D. Daniel, 84, of Fordsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Ohio County Health Care. He was born May 28, 1937, in Dundee to the late Henry McDowell and Elizabeth (Davison) Daniel. Mr. Daniel was a member of Dundee United Methodist Church and a retired crane & recoil operator for LTV Steel Co. in East Chicago.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Louise (Kauffeld) Daniel, one brother, Sam Daniel, and two sisters, Doris Courtney & Marjorie Probus.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Scott Daniel of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, and Allen Henry (Dawn) Daniel of Hebron, Indiana; one daughter, Sharon Daniel (Patrick) Goodman of Grand Forks, North Dakota; one brother, Eugene “Gene” (Karen) Daniel of Fordsville; and one sister, Sue McDaniel of Fordsville. Mr. Daniel was blessed with seven grandchildren, Ryan Daniel, Jeremy Daniel, Johnathan Daniel, Sarah Goodman, Paige Goodman, Samuel Goodman and Jill Goodman and many loving nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Family and friends may visit with Mr. Daniel’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family has asked that friends and family who wish to visit to please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dundee Day Charity or Ohio County Food Pantry. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Daniel.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Henry D. Daniel at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented