REYNOLDS STATION — Henry Edward Hylton, 69, of Reynolds Station died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired sheet metal worker with Local 73.
Survivors: daughters, Tina Barratt, Tammi Smart, Tracy Slack, and Tricia Skibley; brothers, Anthony Hylton, Thomas Hylton, Kenneth Hylton, and Stanley Hylton; and sisters, Barbara Faber, Frances Khalar, Jenny Durrett, Mary Lawalin, and Brenda Weiler.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: English Baptist Church Cemetery.
