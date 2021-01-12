Henry “Hank” Rumage Jr., 82, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville, Indiana. Born Sept. 30, 1938, in Daviess County, to the late Henry “H.J.” Rumage Sr. and Mary Coomes Rumage, Hank a.k.a. Junior served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at G.E. for 14 years and then at Big Rivers Electric as an operator for 15 years until retirement as well as farming part-time. Junior was a 4th degree member and past Grand Knight of the Father Conner Council Knights of Columbus, past Commander of the local Amvets Post 75, past 1st Vice Commander of Amvets Department of Kentucky. He was also a founding member of the St. Joseph Volunteer Department and contributing author for the Western Kentucky Catholic Newspaper from 1996 to 2006. Hank adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family and friends as well as making BBQ dip with his close friend, Johnny Warren.
In addition to his parents, Hank also was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Rumage in 2000; sister, Shirley Calhoun and brother, Fred Rumage.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 16 years, Carol Rumage; daughter, Jackie (Kevin) Schartung; son, Jody (Sarah) Rumage, all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Tristan, Alexis, and Tyler Schartung, Kelsey Rumage, Payton Neighbors; step-children, Patty (Jerry) Dunaway, Tim (Kim) Blain and Kevin (Emily) Blain; 7 step-grandchildren; one step-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Henry Rumage will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Church Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Alphonsus Building Fund. Memories and condolences for the family of Hank Rumage may be left at www.glenncares.com.
