Henry Joseph Levine of Clifton, VA, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the age of 80. Joe was born in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1940. Joe received a B.S. from Lehigh University in 1962, LL.B. from George Washington University in 1965, LL.M. from Georgetown University in 1966 and MBA from American University in 1969. He taught as assistant professor of law at the American University in Washington, D. C. Joe was the owner of Presidential Coin and Antique Company of Alexandria, Virginia, established in 1971.
Devoted husband of Alice Hawes Levine; loving father of Erika Levine, Irigoyen (William Irigoyen); cherished grandfather of Aidan Irigoyen.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Commented