LEWISPORT -- Henry L. Golden, 70, of Lewisport, passed away Dec. 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Ridgewood, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence and Mildred Coulter Golden. Henry was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and was a heavy equipment operator. He loved his time spent with his grandchildren. Henry also enjoyed having coffee with his friends, riding his vintage jeep, reading, woodworking, working on his uncle's farm, collecting antique pencil sharpeners and was an avid WVU fan. Henry was preceded in death by his special uncle, Hubert "Uncle Hub" Coulter.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Gail Young Golden; daughters Beverly (Mike) McQuain, Tonya Jones and Vanessa (Josh) King; son Chad (Tatjana) Golden; grandchildren Turner, Julie, Trinity Draughn, Chelsea, Eli, Shelby, Kyle, Trinity King and Brenden; sisters Jackie Durham and Deborah Taylor; brother Lawrence Wayne Golden; his four-legged friends, Sasha and Fuzz; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Lewisport Baptist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Henry's family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
