Henry Lee Johnson Jr., 61, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Henry was born in Owensboro on Aug. 7, 1958, and attended Owensboro High School. He was passionate about motorcycling and was an avid fan of UK basketball. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lee Johnson Sr. and Floydia Mae Henry.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory brothers Barry (Wanda) Johnson, Victor (Margo) Johnson and Tracey Johnson; sisters Blenda Board, Kathy Moorman and Angela Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Cardinal Cremation was entrusted with care for Mr. Johnson.
