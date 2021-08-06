Henry Martin Jewell Sr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 27, 1943, to Martin and Pansy Fray Jewell. He worked for over 40 years in sales and retired from Toacco Patch. He was a U.S. Army veteran. In his free time, Henry enjoyed fishing, camping and going out to eat.
Along with his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Faye Jewell; and his son, Danny Dwayne Jewell.
Henry is survived by his children, Henry Martin (Lori) Jewell Jr., Timothy Paul (Pam) Jewell and Lisa Jewell; several grandchildren; and his siblings, Marlyn Hampton and Vivian Howard.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jewell.
