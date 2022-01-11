GREENVILLE —
Henry Ray Dockery,
88, of Greenville,
died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 3:10 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and worked for Crescent Mine Island Creek Coal Co. in Bremen.
Survivors include
by his wife, Bonnie
Harper Dockery;
children, Rondal (Janice) Dockery, Shelia Kaye Dockery (Terry) Lee, and Carolyn (Gerald) Bunch; and brother, Donald (Martha Ann McIntosh) Dockery.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
