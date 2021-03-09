Henry True, 96, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Signature Hillcrest. He was born on July 14, 1924, in Papillion, Nebraska, to the late Henry and Dorothy True. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he was a tank mechanic in World War II in Germany and a heavy equipment operator in CC camps in the U.S.A. Henry retired as a mechanic and machinist. He was a race car mechanic and driver and he built the engine for a race car in the Daytona Beach Race. Henry enjoyed traveling, hunting, snowmobiling, and camping.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria True; two sons, Donald and Thurston True; five brothers, Carl, Mark, John, Kenneth, and Everett True.
Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Brown (Charles), Connie Ondrejka (Arthur), Teri Wolfkiel; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Arlene McCarthy and Dorothy Taylor.
There will be no services and James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
