HORSE BRANCH — Henry Wesley “Wes” Walters, 69, of Horse Branch, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Christiansburg, Virginia to the late John Wesley Walters and Emma Jean Richardson Walters. He was a member of the Horse Branch Christian Church and strongly believed that God is in control of everything and had a plan for his life. He came to Ohio County to work for Hoke Mining Company, and he managed Tri-County Trucking for many years. In 1991, he started Wes’s Midtown BP Station in Hartford. In 2000, he established Wes’s Tire Auto and Wrecker Service, which will be continuing in operation.
As soon as he could drive, he developed a passion for drag racing, muscle cars, and anything automotive. He was fondly remembered by his racing buddies as “The Instigator”. His latest accomplishment was winning the “Best of Show” at the 2022 Horse Branch Fest with his 1966 Chevelle.
In 2017, he received a kidney and pancreas transplant which gave him an additional healthy five and a half years to enjoy spending with his family and friends, running his business, following his passion for cars, spending time at Rough River Lake in Indian Valley, and, most of all, serving the God he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dexter Walters.
Wes leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 33 years, Shirley Walters of Horse Branch; daughter, Tracy (Robby) Vaughn of Punta Gorda, Florida; two grandchildren, Abby Vaughn of Lawrenceburg and Cory Vaughn of Lexington; brother, John Wayne Walters and sister, Christine Walters, both of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Wes loved the Shriners Children’s Hospital and donations to them would make him the happiest. Donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
The funeral service will be private with Joey Minor officiating. Burial will be in Renfrow Cemetery in Horse Branch. A public visitation will be held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Horse Branch Christian Church, 243 Horse Branch Church Lane, Horse Branch, KY 42349.
