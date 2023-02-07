Herbert Allen Allgood, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Breckinridge County to the late Jessie and Pauline Courtney Allgood. Allen worked for Yellow Banks River Terminal where he covered many jobs including, mixing minerals, machine operator, loading semis and barges, and maintenance on equipment. Allen was a worker moving from Breckinridge County to Daviess County on his own when he was 15 years old and started farming cattle, hay, and tobacco with Helm Fullenwider. He also worked for the hospital and KFC. Allen enjoyed playing cards, watching western movies, working on cars, and fishing and hunting. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his many grandchildren and riding his bicycle, and he was known for telling jokes.
Allen was a very laid-back person, always happy, and never met a stranger.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Chris Goldman; three brothers, David Allgood, Jessie Allgood, and James Earl Allgood; a sister, Anna Marie Johnson; a son-in-law, Jerry Roesch; and his second father, Helm Fullenwider.
Allen is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna Hagan Allgood; his children, Herbie (Melissa) Allgood, Tammy Allgood, Dorothy Allgood, Shelly Roesch, Debbie (Cody) Simmons, Lee (Jennifer) Goldman, and Emily Allgood; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Rex Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, Ernest Edward Johnson, and Joey Tatum; two sisters, Candy Allgood and Fongie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Allen will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. James Wedding officiating. Burial will follow in Kelly Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Allen Allgood may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented