Herbert Cebert Carden, 82, of Philpot, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at The Heartford House from injuries suffered in a car accident. He retired from Whirlpool in 1995, and was a member of and served as a deacon at Dawson Baptist Church.
Cebert enjoyed hunting and fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels, and he could always be found playing pool with his friends at Norman McDonalds. He was known for driving around in the countryside with his wife or friends. He loved showing tricks to kids but was especially known for rubbing a dime in his elbow. Cebert especially loved his family and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ermine and Vera Carden, and a sister, Jean Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Matthews Carden of Philpot; two daughters, Lisa (Stan) Hudson of Philpot and Cara (Vince) May of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Murphy, Sarah (Jason) Shartzer, and Renee (Eric) Stogner, all of Owensboro, and Austin (Rachel) Eckstein of Bedford, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Alex, Caleb, Tyler, Marley, Jack, Aiden, Addison, Asher, Guy Cebert, and a great-grandson to be born in June; and several nieces and nephews.
Service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Dawson Baptist Church in Philpot with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
