GRAHAM — Herbert Franklin Payton, 71, of Graham, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a tire builder for Goodyear Tire and served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Braden Payton; sons Herbert Wayne Payton and Jackie Payton; and sisters Jean Hudson and Linda Hancock.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graham Hill Cemetery in Graham.
In compliance with health and public safety directives capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfumeral
Commented