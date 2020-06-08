LOUISVILLE — Herbert H. McCarty Jr., 84, of Louisville, died Sunday June 7, 2020, at his home. Jr. was born in Fordsville, to the late Herbert Henry, Sr. and Nola Belle Coy McCarty. He retired from Swift & Co. in Louisville and served in Korea while in the U. S. Army.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Linda Sue Zigler McCarty, of Louisville; a son, Steve (Kathy) McCarty, of Brandenburg; a daughter, Debbie (Chris) Grant, of Louisville; two brothers, James (Linda) McCarty, of Bowling Green and Coy (Carolyn) McCarty, of Bowling Green; a sister, Linda (Jerry) McClellan, of Minocqua, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Matthew, Jarrett & Amanda; three stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday until funeral time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Due to state requirements we are limited to no more than 33% of our capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
Commented