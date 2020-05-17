Herbert H. Reedy, 95, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 22, 1924, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Corlie Lamont and Zodie Mae Stafford Reedy. He retired from the Boilermaker Local 40 and was a U.S. Army veteran. Herbert was a member of First Christian Church in Owensboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Goldie M. Reedy; and a brother, Roy Herschel Reedy.
He is survived by three sons, John Reedy (Kay) of Leitchfield and Jack Reedy and Jeff Reedy, both of Utica; four grandchildren, Jeremy Reedy, Michael Reedy, Shannon Clark and Daniel Reedy; four great-grandchildren, nephew Roy Lee Reedy; and niece Susie Coffee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore.
Herbert’s private funeral services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Wednesday on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through.
Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Herbert’s family.
