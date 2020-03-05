HAWESVILLE — Herbert “Herb” Barnard, 75, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, with family by his side. Born March 18, 1944, in Bell Gardens, California, to the late Paul and Anna Pierce Barnard, Herb served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he met his future wife, who was originally from Owensboro. After their marriage, she wanted to return to this area. He immediately was hired by the Owensboro Riverport Authority in 1978 and worked there for 29 years before retiring in 2007 as a warehouse foreman. Herb was a true patriot who loved his country and was active in the Eagles and American Legion, where he would gather with his buddies every Saturday for camaraderie and a round or two and were known as the “Bucket Brigade.” Herb enjoyed travel, NASCAR, sitting by the pool and hanging out with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnard also was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Barnard; and a sister, Beth Button.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Terri Payne and husband Todd of Hawesville; brothers Stephen Barnard (Janet) of Watervilet, Michigan, and David Barnard of Eldon, Missouri; grandchildren Bradley Pendleton of Owensboro, Erica Pendleton of Henderson, Brooke Arnett (Daniel) of Evansville and Megan Payne and Joshua Payne, both of Owensboro; great-granddaughters, Autumn Pendleton and Adeline Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Services with military honors for Herb Barnard will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. A private burial will be in Watervilet, Michigan.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Herb Barnard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
