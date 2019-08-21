CENTERTOWN -- Herbert Hoover "Hoover" Metcalfe Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 8, 1957, son of the late Herbert Hoover Metcalfe Sr. and Violet Marie Hutchinson Metcalfe. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an underground coal miner. Hoovie was a member of UMWA, VFW Post 5766 and was a life member of AMVETS Post 117.
Survivors include two daughters, Chavonne Nicole Thomure and Faith Posey; two grandchildren, Madison and Gavin Avery; two great-grandchildren, Delilah Jolie Avery and Kerrigan Avery; brother Ambrose Metcalfe; sisters Julia Strehle, Melinda Bishop, Margaret Pence and Glenna Simon; and his faithful companion, Loo Loo.
A memorial will be at a later date. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
