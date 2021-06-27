Herbert L. Millay passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, knowing the love of his family and of his many dear friends. Born on May 27, 1932, near Birk City, he was the seventh of eight children of the late Richard and Clotildia (Carrico) Millay. Herbert grew up in Birk City and attended school in Sorgho. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Martine Mattingly.
Together, Herbert and Martine, who passed away in 2013, raised five children, Rosa Millay (Wayne Payne) of Whitesville, Michael (Kathleen), of New Holland, Pennsylvania, and Susan Duval (Chuck), Kevin (Sally) and Mark (Christine); all of Juneau, Alaska. In addition to family life, Herbert’s and Martine’s shared interests included antique collection and sales, country music, NASCAR races and square dancing, and in later years visiting their children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Herbert’s life work and mission was that of a master plasterer. His expertise was well known not only in Kentucky but also in Utah and Alaska, where he and Martine successfully established plastering businesses. Herbert learned the art and science of plastering from his father and older brothers, then later taught it to his sons, who have passed down many of the secrets of this beautiful and difficult trade to their own children.
Herbert also shared his love of crafting, especially the making of tables, lamps and crosses embedded with stones, shells or pieces of stained glass with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbors and friends. Through a special reacquaintance and fatherly friendship with his old plastering partner’s daughter, Rosemary Conder, the homes and offices of several community members and organizations are now graced by Herbert’s crafts and stained-glass window creations.
Herbert was an avid gardener, particularly of tomatoes. His super-sized tomatoes were featured in the Messenger-Inquirer, and he enjoyed an ongoing tomato-growing competition with his younger brother David. Always one to share, he passed on his gardening secrets to others.
Herbert also enjoyed boating and fishing, especially participating in the Alaska Salmon Derby, in which he often did well, one time coming in second place by only a few ounces. He liked to joke that if the fish would have just had a herring in its mouth, he would have come in first! Herbert’s wit and enjoyment of life were always evident, always! He enjoyed going to Owensboro’s Friday After Five celebrations, dancing and listening to music with his dear friends. He conversed with people wherever he went and is well known to many local restaurants, his church and in his neighborhood, where he brought joy as a father/grandfather figure to many young people.
He is survived by his brother, David (Becky) of Owensboro; and by his sister, Catherine Kuehle of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 602 Sycamore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Herbert Millay may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented