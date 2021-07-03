CENTRAL CITY — Herbert Ray O’Bannon, 88, of Central City, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was a foreman and lineman for William G. Groves Line Construction and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Phyllis Havener, Janice Dockery and Margie Nelson; and sisters Betty Jo Hafley and Brenda Barfield.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
Commented