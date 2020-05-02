HARDINSBURG — Herman Aubrey, 77, of Hudson, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Aubrey; sons Junior Aubrey, Billy Joe Aubrey and Tony Aubrey; daughters Joy Pollock, Brenda Lucas and Linda Pool; brothers James Aubrey, J T Aubrey, Ronnie Aubrey, Shorty Aubrey, Bobby Aubrey and Carroll Aubrey; and sisters Virginia Smith and Brenda Lucas.
Private graveside services will be held at the Aubrey Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
