GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Herman Clayton Billings Jr., 81, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana.
Jr. had served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also retired from River Valley Health as the head of maintenance.
Jr. is survived by his children, Deanna Brown, Clayton Billings, and Amanda Bates.
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery in Newtonville, Indiana, with American Legion Post 254 conducting military honors. Visitation: From 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
