TELL CITY, Ind. — Herman “David” Rearden, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at his home in Tell City, Indiana. He was born in Fordsville on Aug. 29, 1936, the son of the late Ernest and Clara Huff Rearden. He married Sheila K. Jones on July 26, 1986. Dave helped organize and was the first union president of United Steelworkers Local 7325 in Lewisport. He retired after 23 years at Commonwealth Aluminum. He was a member of the Tell City First United Methodist Church and the Southwest Indiana Walk to Emmaus. He enjoyed spending time at his Kentucky home at Rough River Lake called the Rearden Retreat.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, David “Cliff” Rearden Jeff Rearden; and siblings Truman Rearden, Helen Coomes, Dorothy Rearden and Ernestine in infancy.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila of Tell City, Indiana; his children, Vicki Lynn Rearden of Owensboro and H. Cole (Michelle) Rearden of Philpot; siblings Iona Simon of Owensboro, Patricia (Larry) Harralson of Owensboro, Mary Roby of Owensboro, Joseph (Jean Ann) Rearden of Whitesville and James Harold Rearden of Desolge, Missouri; grandchildren Jona (Nick) Hall, Jeremiah Rearden, Clay Rearden, Juston (Blake) Rearden, Jacob (Jamie) Rearden, Destiny (Dakota) Dockery, Amanda Seaton, Lane (Alyssa) Huff; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tell City First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Harriet Wilkin officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. to service time Monday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Tell City First United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillick
