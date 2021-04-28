SACRAMENTO — Herman Floyd Vincent, 94, of Sacramento, died at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Vincent was born Feb. 11, 1927, in McLean County and was a farmer. He was also a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau and a member of Shaver’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Herman served as secretary and treasurer of his church and served on several committees for many years and was selected to attend the Charge Conferences. He enjoyed those years working with his church. He was a World War II veteran (Japan) as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included playing with his Beagle dogs and watching the UK Wildcats basketball.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Sue Vincent; and his parents, Elvis and Alice Vincent.
He is survived by his son, Herman Dale Vincent of Sacramento; daughter Patricia “Pat” Vincent and Charles Jerrell of Nebo; and his sister-in-law, Martine Revlett of Island.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Shaver’s Chapel Cemetery in Bremen. Burial will follow with military honors at the cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
