Herman Higdon, 88, of Whitesville died at his home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Herman and Theresa Francis Head Higdon. Herman retired from Glenmore Distillery after 40 years of service. He enjoyed raising cattle, farming and horseback riding. Herman was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and the American Angus Association for many years.
Herman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Martin Higdon; daughters, Denise Lanham, Sheila (Martin) Montgomery and Janet (Curtis) Cates; grandsons, Blake Montgomery, Clay Montgomery, Grant Cates and Garrick Cates and siblings, Harold Higdon, James R. Higdon and Frances Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m.; and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Friday at Cecil Funeral Home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
