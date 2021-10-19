WESTVIEW — Herman Howard, 88, of Westview, died October 15, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a farmer and member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Survivors include his son, Randy Howard; daughters, Debbie Sanders and Rebecca Sneed; brother, Jimmy Howard; sisters, Faye Fentress and Anna
Leigh Fentress.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel. Burial: the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: The Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented