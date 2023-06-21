Herman J. “Hermie” Veach, Jr., 65, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Hermie was born on Sept. 23, 1957 in Tell City, IN to the late Herman J. and Juanita Kratzer Veach, Sr.
Hermie was an avid hunter and fisherman, who just enjoyed the great outdoors. Spending the day fishing or hunting with his son or playing basketball with his grandson is where he could likely be found. He also loved to tell a good story and pick on everyone. He was one of a kind that will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his son, Cody (Kayla) Veach; grandson, Greyson Veach; step-daughter, Laura Peveler (Kevin Sanders); step-grandsons, Dylan and Dalton McBride; three brothers, Denny (Maika) Veach, Marty (Amy) Veach and Aaron (Michelle) Veach; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with Hermie’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com/obituary/Herman-Veach.
Commented