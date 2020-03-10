AUGUSTA, Ga. — Master Gunnery Sergeant Herman Joseph Fogle, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, 85, of Augusta, Georgia, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at University Hospital.
Mr. Fogle, a native of St. Joseph, was the son of the late Elizabeth C. “Bessie” Hamilton Fogle. He had retired following a career as a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in Vietnam. Following retirement, he made Augusta his home for the past 48 years, where he worked for the Southern Company in security and then as bailiff in the U.S. Federal Court.
Mr. Fogle was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Augusta. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Sutton Fogle; his second wife, Dollie C. Fogle; and his sister Victorine Edwards.
Survivors include his sons, Perry Joseph Fogle (Susan) and Thomas Rambo (Elaine); daughters Sabrina Fogle Vaughn (Donald Sr.) and Janis Stoppelbein (Nathan); sisters Rose Ann Griggs, Louise Payne, Theresa Payne and Stella Payne; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services were Wednesday, March 4, with the Rev. Father Mark Von Alstine officiating. Interment with Marine honors was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
