Herman Joseph Payne Jr., 81, of Owensboro passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 2, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Herman Joseph Payne, Sr. and Pauline Kauffield Payne. Herman worked at National Linen as a maintenance engineer for 30 years. He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and is a Navy Veteran.
Herman loved watching UK Basketball and Nascar. He enjoyed his farm and BBQing for everyone. Herman was a family man; he was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Jean Neighbors Payne, and siblings Joseph Payne, William Payne, Aileen Noe, Joan Adkins, Nancy Crowe, and Sister Beverly Payne.
Herman is survived by his children, Ernie (Connie) Johnson of Owensboro, Mike Johnson of Owensboro, and Lesa (Randy) Hurm of Owensboro; grandchildren, Brian Johnson of Murray, Tracey Johnson (Dan) Kelly of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dana (Brandon) Payne of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Payne and Robert Payne both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Payne.
