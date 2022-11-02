GREENVILLE — Herman Lee Latham, 82, of Greenville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:43 a.m. at his residence. He was a retired coal miner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Nancy Latham; sister, Carolyn Smith; and brother, Donald Latham.
He is survived by his wife, Oleta Latham; daughter, Connie (Mike) Clark of Louisville; son, Mike (Kim) Latham of Central City; grandchildren, Casey (April) James, Calyn (Autumn) James, Jantzen (Callie) Latham, Sean (Morgan) Clark, Chanler James, and Josh Clark; great-grandchildren, Lincoln James, Grant James, Pierce James, Noa Jean Latham, Eliza Jo Latham, and Avery Clark; and brothers, Dean Latham, and Ray Latham.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Online Condolences may be made at ww.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented