BEECH CREEK — Herschel Bruce DeArmond, 60, of Beech Creek, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11:05 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was an artist, musician, and carpenter.
Survivors: wife, Mary McLevain DeArmond; children, Michelle (Jeremiah) Thresher, Ashley (Josh) Garrett, Bruce (Elizabeth) DeArmond, Brandi DeArmond, Erica (Justin) Metts, Mariah Hubbard, and Hannah DeArmond; sister, Wanda (Steve) Locke; and brothers, Keith (Brenda) DeArmond and Danny (Priscilla) DeArmond.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Will be private. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Herschel DeArmond Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented