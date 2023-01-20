Herschel L. Spalding, 72, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home in Owensboro. Herschel Leroy Spalding was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Owensboro to the late John Martin and Mary Christine Love Spalding and was married to the former Shanan Lynn Baldwin May 29, 1999. Herschel retired as a chemist from Swedish Match in Owensboro, was a member of the Catholic faith, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed collecting coins, working in his garden, working puzzles, and spending time with both his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Herschel was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Turner.
Survivors include his wife, Shanan Spalding; a daughter, Tabitha Hooker of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Jonathan Hooker, Olivia Hooker, and Jillian Hooker; and a brother, Ron Spalding of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating, and military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Herschel’s family from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Herschel’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
