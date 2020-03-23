WHITESVILLE — Herschel Norris, 74, of Whitesville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born in Reynolds Station to the late John Clinton and Annis Mae Norris. He was an Army veteran, retired from Domtar and was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Owensboro. He was preceded also in death by a brother, James C. Norris.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Norris, of Whitesville; two daughters, Shanon (Lawrence) Stamper, of Whitesville, and Briana (Doug) Freer, of Whitesville; a grandson, Ethan Stamper; sisters Cora Alice (George) Kelley, of Hartselle, Alabama and Ruby Rice, of Reynolds Station; a sister-in-law, Donna Norris, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Living Hope Community Church C/O Jerry Tanner, 1709 Alexander Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
