Hettie Pearl Rhineburger Adams, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Owensboro to the late James Harrison “Harry” and Hettie Irene Higgs Rhineburger. Hettie was a school bus driver for 35 years and she was also known as Charlie. She loved being a bus driver and loved all of her kids. For the last five years, she drove the bus for special needs children. Hettie was a devoted Christian lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris M. Adams; son, David Lee Adams; daughter, Linda Irene Kinison; grandson, Matthew Adams; and brothers, James Rhineburger and Billy Rhineburger.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicky Burks (Eddie); sons, Roger Dale Adams Sr. and Smoody Adams (Tricia); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; half-brother, Willie Rhineburger; and a half-sister, Sherry Rhineburger.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
